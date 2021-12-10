Alexa
Fleury earns 500th win in Chicago's 2-0 win over Canadiens

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 10:53
MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.

With a shutout, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career victories.

As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration.

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.

Jake Allen had 23 saves for Montreal.

Kane had the opening goal on the tip in the final moments of the first period, intercepting Allen’s clearing try and scoring into an open net.

Toews scored at 13:48 of the second period on the power play. It was the Blackhawks captain’s first goal since the 2020 NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble.

Borgstrom added Chicago’s insurance goal 12 minute into the third period. He intercepted Alexander Romanov’s pass in front of Allen’s net and easily tapped his second goal of the season.

NOTES: The Canadiens broke a franchise record for most games in a calendar year, having played 106 regular-season and playoff games in 2021.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Canadiens: At St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:31 GMT+08:00

