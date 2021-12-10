Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US laments spreading Chinese 'cancer' in Latin America as Nicaragua cuts Taiwan ties

Lawmakers call on US to stand strong with Taiwan

  134
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 10:57
Chinese flags surround the star-spangled banner.

Chinese flags surround the star-spangled banner. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lawmakers in the U.S. have responded to the news that Nicaragua has once again cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, likening China’s growing influence in Latin America to a spreading “cancer.”

This is the second time the Central American country has swapped diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. Though the first switching occurred in 1985, then as now, Nicaragua was ruled by Daniel Ortega.

A number of high-profile lawmakers took to Twitter, labeling Ortega’s administration an “evil regime” and criticizing China’s malign activities, according to a CNA report. Senator Rick Scott of Florida wrote the following:

“This is a shameful move by the evil Ortega regime. Communist China’s growing influence is a cancer in Latin America & poses danger to our entire hemisphere,” he wrote.

“The U.S. must oppose this intervention by standing with Taiwan & keeping up the fight for democracy across LATAM,” he ended.

Meanwhile, Representative Mark Green of Tennessee wrote:

“I’m disappointed that Nicaragua has chosen to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China’s mass genocide of the Uyghur people and continued human rights violations should not be tolerated.”

Sharing a news report about the break-off between Taiwan and Nicaragua, Congressperson Ken Buck of Colorado wrote:

“The Chinese government is aggressively campaigning to undermine the Taiwanese people’s right to self-determination. I continue to support Taiwan and oppose the CCP’s influence campaigns.”

From 2017-2018, Beijing managed to get three Latin American countries to drop diplomatic recognition of Taiwan – Panama, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. Washington has reacted strongly to each incident and in September 2018, recalled its ambassadors from each of the countries.
Nicaragua
Taiwan-US
China-US
Latin America allies
cancer

RELATED ARTICLES

20 US congressmen back bill calling for normalized ties with Taiwan
20 US congressmen back bill calling for normalized ties with Taiwan
2021/12/07 18:26
Democratize yourself: Audrey Tang tells China how to get invited to future summits
Democratize yourself: Audrey Tang tells China how to get invited to future summits
2021/12/05 13:58
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
US congresswoman says use of 'Republic of Taiwan' 100% deliberate
2021/11/29 13:14
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
US congresswoman describes landing in 'Republic of Taiwan'
2021/11/26 11:09
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
Pentagon doubles number of US troops in Taiwan under Biden
2021/11/24 17:18

Updated : 2021-12-10 11:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house