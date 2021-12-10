ONLYOFFICE Expands Online presence in China, Announces New Partnership Program

RIGA, LATVIA - Media OutReach - 10 December 2021 - Thanks to an extensive and continuously growing network of resellers and integrators, today ONLYOFFICE is available in 20+ languages and is already trusted by over seven million users in 170 countries. ONLYOFFICE now intends to repeat this brilliant success, this time within China, where it is hosted by Alibaba Cloud, currently regarded as China's No. 1 cloud service provider.

Alibaba Cloud offers a range of cloud-based technologies and professional services, local expertise, access to the extensive Alibaba ecosystem, and unrivaled speed to market.



ONLYOFFICE is expanding its China presence in line with growing awareness and adoption of its collaborative office suite globally. As a part of this promotional effort, the company has announced a new Partnership Program run in cooperation with its China online host, Alibaba Cloud.







Partnership an ecosystem for productivity



ONLYOFFICE's Partnership Program is an opportunity to bring ONLYOFFICE to the Chinese end-user market as a part of a software-based ecosystem providing the on-demand solutions for business collaboration and productivity enabled by ONLYOFFICE Docs and ONLYOFFICE Workspace.





Integrating ONLYOFFICE into a business portfolio will secure many advantages in the China's IT market, including data security and compliance with all Cloud Acts and advanced security measures that cover private network installation, plus open-source code-guarantee compliance with data protection regulations that include demanding niches, such as government, research, and finance.







As well, the Smart service architecture of ONLYOFFICE provides the ability to scale and adjust its collaboration tools to fit robust federated environments that have thousands of users.







Flexible technical support and assistance from ONLYOFFICE's Professional Services, Q&A, and Product Development teams ensure the seamless incorporation of ONLYOFFICE products into your customer's service bundle at all stages of deployment and implementation.







ONLYOFFICE wins Gold award



These achievements have not gone unnoticed. This Fall, 2021, ONLYOFFICE was awarded Gold in the File Sharing & Collaboration category of the prestigious Cloud Computing Insider Awards.





The Insider IT-Awards, based on an annual survey of readers' choices, are powered by Vogel IT-Medien, one of the most prominent publishers and event organizers for Information Technology in Germany.







Readers of the Insider media portals (BigData-Insider, CloudComputing-Insider, DataCenter-Insider, Dev-Insider, IP-Insider, Security-Insider and Storage-Insider) vote for their favorite services and solutions in various categories, and in 2021, their votes went overwhelmingly to ONLYOFFICE!







ONLYOFFICE now on WeChat



ONLYOFFICE, in its determination to grow with China's online ecosystem, of which social media are a hugely important and vibrant part, has also announced that it is opening it channel on WeChat, the hugely popular and versatile messaging service that has quickly overtaken other local 'weibo' messaging services, while also remaining popular with large numbers of users outside China.







ONLYOFFICE for Chinese Android users



ONLYOFFICE's WeChat presence follows the availability of the ONLYOFFICE app for Android on the Chinese software distribution platforms Huawei AppGallery and Xiaomi GetApps, in versions fully localized into Chinese.









https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2021/04/onlyoffice-goes-to-china-trademark-registration-and-partnership-with-chinese-application-marketplaces/





Trademark registration

China's trademark regime follows a first-to-file system and so does not recognize international trademarks, if they don't have official status on the mainland. Consequently, ONLYOFFICE decided to go ahead and register our trademark locally. This step allows us to do business in China and enter into partnership with Chinese software resellers and distributors.







https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2021/04/onlyoffice-goes-to-china-trademark-registration-and-partnership-with-chinese-application-marketplaces/







"While it's often assumed that Western businesses will find it tough going in China, for a host of reasons, including, obviously, linguistic and cultural differences, ONLYOFFICE sees this vast market as a great opportunity," commented Galina Goduhina, Head Of Sales, at ONLYOFFICE. "Communication and collaboration don't take place in a vacuum. Cross-border businesses seek to compete and collaborate online with the best tools available, and at ONLYOFFICE we're confident we're supplying those tools. We think a great future of working with and for our Chinese customers lies head".





