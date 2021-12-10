Alexa
Dalvin Cook returns at RB for Vikings vs. Steelers

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 08:19
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Cal...

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Cal...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has returned to the lineup for a critical game against Pittsburgh, after missing just one week with a shoulder injury.

Cook was on the active list for the Vikings to face the Steelers, despite the shortened recovery time with the Thursday night game. He sat out last Sunday at Detroit after getting hurt Nov. 28.

The Vikings were down two key starters on offense to ankle injuries: wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Also on the inactive list were quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerback Harrison Hand, defensive end Tashawn Bower and linebackers Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch. Lynch was listed as questionable with a hip injury after starting in Anthony Barr's place last week. Barr and fellow starting linebacker Eric Kendricks were back from a one-game absence to face Pittsburgh.

Previously ruled out for the Steelers were left guard B.J. Finney (back), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), backup linebacker Rob Spillane (knee) and backup defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle). Backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, backup running back Anthony McFarland and backup defensive tackle Carlos Davis were also on the inactive list for the Steelers.

