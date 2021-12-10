Alexa
49 migrants dead, dozens hurt in truck crash in south Mexico

By MANUEL DE LA CRUZ and EDGAR H. CLEMENTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/10 07:48
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — A cargo truck jammed with Central American migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing an estimated 49 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported.

An official at the Chiapas state civil defense office confirmed a preliminary estimate of 49 dead and 37 injured. The official agreed to discuss the crash only if not quoted by name because they were not authorized the release the information.

It is not unusual for freight trucks in Mexico to be carrying so many people in migrant-smuggling operations in southern Mexico.

The crash occurred on a highway leading toward the Chiapas state capital. Photos from the scene showed victims strewn across the pavement and inside the truck's freight compartment.

