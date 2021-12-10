Alexa
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan

Loss of Nicaragua leaves Taiwan with 14 diplomatic allies

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 07:53
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nicaragua has ended diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The Central American country on Thursday (Dec. 9) broke relations after Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a televised speech that “The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China and Taiwan is an undoubted part of the Chinese territory. The government of the Republic of Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan as of today and stopped having any contact or official relationship.”

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed regret and sadness. Taiwan has always been a loyal and reliable friend of Nicaragua, the ministry said, adding that it has worked with the Central American country for many years to promote cooperation that “is beneficial to the people's livelihood and assists the overall development of the country,” according to a MOFA press release.

The ministry said it has decided to terminate diplomatic relations with Nicaragua and end all bilateral cooperation and assistance programs, and evacuate embassy and technical team personnel in order to “safeguard national sovereignty and dignity,” per the press release.

The loss of Nicaragua leaves Taiwan with only 14 diplomatic allies.
Taiwan
Nicaragua
Taiwan-Nicaragua relations
Taiwan diplomacy

