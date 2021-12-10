Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/10 05:24
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors tapped the brakes after three days of gains.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 1 point. Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.76 points, or 0.7%, to 4,667.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,754.69.

The Nasdaq fell 269.62 points, or 1.7%, to 15,517.37.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.50 points, or 2.3%, to 2,220.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 129.02 points, or 2.8%.

The Dow is up 1,174.61 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 431.90 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 60.90 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 911.38 points, or 24.3%.

The Dow is up 5,148.21 points, or 16.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,629.09 points, or 20.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.35 points, or 12.4%.

Updated : 2021-12-10 07:19 GMT+08:00

