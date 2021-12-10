Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blackhawks acquire F Gabriel in trade with Maple Leafs

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 05:00
Blackhawks acquire F Gabriel in trade with Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday for defenseman Chad Krys.

The 28-year-old Gabriel has one goal and one assist in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. He is slated to join the Blackhawks in Toronto before their game against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Gabriel was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2013 draft and made his NHL debut with the Wild in 2015. He has two goals and three assists in 49 career regular-season games, also playing for New Jersey and San Jose.

Gabriel has a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through this season.

The 23-year-old Krys, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2016, is looking for his NHL debut. He has played in 64 AHL games with Rockford, collecting two goals and 13 assists.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-10 07:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house