Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hoosiers hire ex-UMass coach as new offensive coordinator

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 05:02
Hoosiers hire ex-UMass coach as new offensive coordinator

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Former UMass head coach Walt Bell was hired Thursday as Indiana's new offensive coordinator.

The 37-year-old Bell was fired after nine games last season, finishing his tenure at UMass with a 2-23 record over three seasons.

Bell replaces Nick Sheridan, who was fired one day after the Hoosiers completed their season with a 2-10 mark and their first winless season in Big Ten play since 2011. They opened the season ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll.

“I’m incredibly excited to work for a man like Tom Allen” Bell said. “Everyone I’ve talked with has raved about Indiana, and I’m ready to start building relationships with our players and working with this staff. I’m really looking forward to coaching in the Big Ten again and can’t wait to get started.”

The announcement caps a busy couple of weeks for Allen and his program. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has entered the transfer portal and the Hoosiers are adding linebacker Bradley Jennings Jr., receiver Emery Simmons and defensive linemen LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas — all transfers.

The biggest question is at quarterback with Penix apparently on the move. Bell will be working closely with that group after being assigned quarterback coaching duties.

Bell also spent one season at Florida State, two seasons at Maryland and two seasons at Arkansas State as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at each stop. He's also coached at North Carolina, Southern Mississippi, Oklahoma State and Memphis. He played receiver at Middle Tennessee State, where he earned two degrees.

“Walt checked all the boxes that we were looking for,” Allen said. “His experience, creativity, and leadership make him an ideal fit. I was looking for someone to be the leader of the offense and Walt will be that."

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-12-10 07:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house