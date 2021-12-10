Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/10 04:15
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.42 to $70.94 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.40 to $74.42 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.25 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $3.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $8.80 to $1,776.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $22.01 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.33 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.48 Japanese yen from 113.67 yen. The euro fell to $1.1289 from $1.1349.

Updated : 2021-12-10 05:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house