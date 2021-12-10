Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 02:36
Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school student has been taken into custody after he was found to be carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus, a sheriff's office said.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten told a news conference on Wednesday that the student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported. Wooten would only identify the student as under the age of 18.

The bus carrying students from Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School stopped at the middle school at around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff said. As the middle school students were getting off the bus, the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student, authorities said.

Wooten said the assistant principal told the school resource officer, who searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody. Both the middle school and high school were placed on lockdown to allow law enforcement personnel to conduct searches, Wooten said.

The sheriff’s office is seeking juvenile petitions on a number of charges, including felony and misdemeanor possession of a firearm on school grounds, according to the sheriff.

Updated : 2021-12-10 05:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house