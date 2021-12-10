Alexa
Browns place top tackler Walker, P Gillan on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/10 01:22
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns could be missing two more key players for Sunday's vital matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland placed starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Thursday, making it unlikely they'll be able to play.

Earlier this week, the Browns put tight end David Njoku, who leads the team in yards receiving, on the COVID-19 list.

The losses of Walker and Gillan would be a major blow to the Browns (6-6), who trail the first-place Ravens (8-4) by two games in the division and can't afford another loss as they chase an AFC playoffs sport for the second year in a row.

Any vaccinated player on the list has to be asymptomatic and twice test negative in a 24-hour span to be eligible to play. The latest a team can activate a player from the list is Saturday at 4 p.m.

Walker is the team's leading tackler and has been a steadying presence in his first season with the Browns.

Gillan has had a rough season, but the Browns don't have a backup on the roster and will need to sign one.

