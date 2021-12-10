2 teens arrested in fatal shooting at school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky that left a 16-year-old student dead earlier this year.

The suspects were charged with complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to second-degree assault, Louisville Metro Police Lt. Donny Burbrink said Thursday during a news conference announcing the arrests.

Police released little information due to the age of the suspects, but said both are 16 and attend Jefferson County Public Schools, news outlets reported.

The shooting happened in September when a vehicle drove by the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville and someone fired upon the waiting students. Tyree Smith died and two others were injured. Police said the investigation continues and more arrests are possible.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said authorities continue to fight gun violence in the city.

“Public safety is my No. 1 priority, and every department in Metro government is focused on the challenge of gun violence, getting guns off the streets and holding people accountable for these acts of violence,” Fischer said.

Police Chief Erika Shields told Tyree’s family she hopes the arrests give them a “morsel of relief.”

“Tyree was an all-star student, and he was doing everything we ask of kids. And he was murdered standing and waiting on his school bus. We should not be standing here today, and we simply must do better as a community,” she said.