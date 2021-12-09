Alexa
FIU hires former Colorado coach MacIntyre to lead Panthers

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 23:47
MIAMI (AP) — Florida International hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre to lead the Panthers on Thursday.

MacIntyre, 56, was most recently the defensive coordinator at Memphis.

He replaces Butch Davis, the former Miami coach who parted ways with the school after going 24-32 over five seasons.

MacIntyre has a career record of 46-65 in nine seasons as a head coach at San Jose State and Colorado.

He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2016 for leading the Buffaloes to their only Pac-12 title game appearance. But it was his only winning season at Colorado, and he was fired after the 2018 season with a 30-44 record over six seasons in Boulder.

He also had a 10-2 season at San Jose State in 2012, the first time the Spartans finished in the AP Top 25.

FIU went to bowl games the first three seasons under Davis, but slipped to 1-16 over the last two seasons.

Bringing in MacIntyre is the first major hiring for new FIU athletic director Scott Carr, who was recently hired to replace longtime AD Pete Garcia.

Garcia resigned in November.

