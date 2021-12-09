Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 23:56
Attorney Laura Menninger, center, arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell...
Attorney Bobbi Sternheim arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Bri...
Attorney Christian Everdell arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the ...

Attorney Laura Menninger, center, arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell...

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Bri...

Attorney Christian Everdell arrives to the courthouse in New York, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the ...

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial's second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual messages at the billionaire’s residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week. The U.S. attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

Updated : 2021-12-10 01:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
New Taipei man confesses to murdering, dismembering his father
New Taipei man confesses to murdering, dismembering his father