NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 25 17 4 4 38 96 71 14-1-0 3-3-4 4-0-2
Washington 26 16 4 6 38 92 65 9-1-4 7-3-2 6-1-0
Toronto 27 18 7 2 38 85 66 11-3-1 7-4-1 6-1-0
N.Y. Rangers 25 17 5 3 37 77 66 8-2-1 9-3-2 5-1-0
Tampa Bay 25 16 5 4 36 84 67 8-3-2 8-2-2 5-2-1
Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 79 54 7-3-0 10-3-1 3-2-0
Pittsburgh 25 12 8 5 29 75 68 5-5-2 7-3-3 2-2-0
Detroit 26 13 10 3 29 73 83 9-3-2 4-7-1 4-4-2
Boston 22 12 8 2 26 62 58 7-4-1 5-4-1 6-3-1
Columbus 24 13 11 0 26 80 80 9-3-0 4-8-0 2-5-0
New Jersey 24 10 9 5 25 70 79 7-4-3 3-5-2 4-1-2
Philadelphia 24 8 12 4 20 56 82 4-6-2 4-6-2 2-4-1
Buffalo 25 8 14 3 19 70 92 6-7-1 2-7-2 3-4-2
N.Y. Islanders 21 6 10 5 17 43 64 0-4-2 6-6-3 0-4-1
Ottawa 24 7 16 1 15 63 93 4-9-0 3-7-1 1-3-0
Montreal 27 6 18 3 15 61 96 4-9-1 2-9-2 2-5-1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Minnesota 25 18 6 1 37 96 72 10-2-0 8-4-1 5-2-0
Calgary 26 15 6 5 35 84 56 4-2-3 11-4-2 2-4-1
Anaheim 27 14 8 5 33 89 78 9-4-2 5-4-3 6-1-2
Edmonton 24 16 8 0 32 87 74 9-3-0 7-5-0 7-2-0
Colorado 23 14 7 2 30 99 79 7-2-1 7-5-1 4-2-0
Vegas 25 15 10 0 30 86 77 9-5-0 6-5-0 5-4-0
St. Louis 25 13 8 4 30 84 73 8-3-1 5-5-3 4-3-2
Nashville 25 14 10 1 29 73 70 8-5-0 6-5-1 4-2-1
San Jose 26 14 11 1 29 71 71 6-4-1 8-7-0 2-0-0
Dallas 23 13 8 2 28 68 64 9-2-1 4-6-1 4-2-1
Winnipeg 25 12 9 4 28 76 72 9-4-1 3-5-3 3-2-2
Los Angeles 24 10 10 4 24 64 67 6-6-2 4-4-2 2-2-1
Vancouver 27 10 15 2 22 66 81 5-7-1 5-8-1 2-3-2
Seattle 25 9 14 2 20 73 90 6-7-0 3-7-2 1-5-0
Chicago 25 9 14 2 20 56 81 5-6-1 4-8-1 3-3-0
Arizona 25 5 18 2 12 44 93 2-7-1 3-11-1 2-7-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 7, N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 2, Boston 1, SO

Vegas 5, Dallas 4

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-12-10 01:09 GMT+08:00

