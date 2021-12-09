Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2021/12/09 21:11
Children wait for their father working nearby, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Carpenters work along the bank of a stream, at their workshop on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
A surfer enters the Mediterranean Sea during stormy weather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Spectators leave on a three wheel vehicle after watching wrestling matches in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 19 , 2021. The scene is one played out ...
People watch a wrestling match in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawli...
An aerial view of Chaman-e-Huzori park downtown Kabul Afghanistan, as people make a circle to watch wrestling matches , Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The sce...
Afghan men wrestle as spectators watch in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the...
An Afghan woman wearing a burka exits a small shop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Women's rights activists in the Afghan capital of Kabu...
Palestinians enjoy during the sunset on the beach, in Gaza City, Saturday, Dec. 4 , 2021. The beach is one of the few open public spaces in this dense...
Israelis bathe in hot water coming out from a pipe at a reservoir near Mount Bental in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (...
Yemeni grooms dressed in traditional attire participate in a traditional mass wedding, held by the Houthis for thousands of couples in Sanaa, Yemen, T...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 2-8, 2021.

This week’s selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of daily life in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hosting its its first ever Formula One race and dramatic winter weather in Tel Aviv.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

