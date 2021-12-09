Alexa
Scientist may have contracted COVID in Taipei P3 lab incident

Preliminary assessment is woman contracted disease at Academia Sinica BSL-3 lab in Taipei's Nangang District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/09 22:34
CECC head Chen Shih-chung lists locations where COVID case recently visited. (CECC image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A researcher in a high safety level laboratory in Taipei has tested positive for COVID and may have contracted the disease while experimenting on the virus.

During an emergency press conference on Thursday evening (Dec. 9), Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed that a female laboratory researcher in Taipei City tested positive for COVID. Chen identified her as a case No. 16,816, a woman in her 20s, who works at the Academia Sinica's Genomics Research Center.

Chen said she was "exposed to the pathogen" in mid-November while working at the Academia Sinica's Institute of Biomedical Sciences (IBMS), a P3 (Biosafety Level-3) facility located in Taipei's Nangang District. However, he said that she did not experience symptoms early on.

On Nov. 26, she had a light cough, and her coughing intensified on Dec. 4. She then had problems with her sense of smell and taste on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

That same day, she underwent a PCR test and the result came back positive for COVID on Thursday (Dec. 9). People familiar with the matter told ETtoday that her Ct value was very low, indicating a fresh infection.

The health department has begun contact tracing for more than 85 people who have been listed as contacts thus far. An epidemiological investigation is underway and places where the woman recently visited are being identified and notified to take epidemic prevention measures.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that because the woman had not recently traveled abroad or come in contact with confirmed cases, the preliminary assessment is the woman contracted the disease while experimenting on the virus in the lab. It is therefore being considered a local case, the first in 35 days.

Chuang said this appears to be the first case of a P3 lab staff member infected in Taiwan.
