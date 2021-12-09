Bayern's Kimmich out with lung problem after COVID infection

FILE - Bayern's unvaccinated Joshua Kimmich watches team mate Serge Gnabry during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Cancele... FILE - Bayern's unvaccinated Joshua Kimmich watches team mate Serge Gnabry during a training session in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Canceled games, players in quarantine, arguments over vaccine mandates. Sports in Germany are facing a winter of discontent and disruption as the country endures a fourth wave of spiraling coronavirus infections.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich doesn't expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection, he said Thursday.

Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus, forcing him to miss games while isolating after contact with infected people. After Kimmich voiced reservations about vaccines in a televised interview, his stance was criticized by public health experts and some politicians.

Kimmich tested positive for the virus last month and his isolation period ended Wednesday.

“I’m happy my self-isolation caused by the coronavirus has ended," Kimmich said on the Bayern website. "I’m doing very well, but I’m not yet able to train fully because of light infiltrations in my lungs. I’ll therefore do some rehabilitative training and can’t wait to be fully back in action in January.”

