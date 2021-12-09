SSL VPN Market Current Growth 2021, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Gross Margin, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2027

Secure socket layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) is used to provide secure site-to-site connectivity and remote access to restricted network resources through a secure and authenticated pathway. It is commonly used with a standard web browser. In contrast to the concept of IPsec protocol, SSL VPN does not need to install a specialized client software on the end user’s device. It provides access to web applications, internet network connections, and client/server applications to remote users.

Cost savings and productivity enhancement result in user time savings, tool effectiveness, user satisfaction, and improvements in usability, which fuel the adoption of SSL VPN in multiple organizations. Other advantages of SSL VPN over traditional VPN protocols include ease of use, outbound connection security, and it does not require additional client software to be installed on the endpoint device.

The growth of the global SSL VPN market is driven by increase in demand for secure remote access for employees, customers, & business partners; growth in number of cyber-attacks, surge in demand for cloud-based security solutions, and increase in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend. However, the vulnerability of SSL protocol to spread threats such as malware, spyware, Trojans, worms, & viruses and lack of host security software installed on endpoint devices restrain the growth of the SSL VPN market. Rise in awareness about data security among organizations and increase in need to offer secure portals of expanding businesses to overseas employees, business partners, & customers are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the key vendors in the SSL VPN market.

SSL VPN market is segmented based on mode of remote access, component, organization size, and geography. On the basis of mode of remote access, the market is categorized into clientless mode, thin-client mode, and tunnel mode. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. As per organization size, it is classified into large and SME. Geographically, the global SSL VPN market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC., F5 Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., H3C Technologies Co., Limited, Array Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd., QNO Technology, Inc., and Symantec Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global SSL VPN market are provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.



Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the SSL VPN market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players operating in the SSL VPN market. Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.



Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions. Profile analysis of leading players operating in the SSL VPN market is provided in the report, which highlights the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by them.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Mode of Remote Access

Clientless Mode

Thin-client Mode

Tunnel Mode

By Component

Software

Services

By Organization Size

Large

SME

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the SSL VPN Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

