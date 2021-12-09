IoT in Manufacturing Market Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Emerging Technology, Top-Countries Data, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2027

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected devices that enable communication and transfer of data by use of embedded sensors. IoT in manufacturing provides various applications such as real-time asset monitoring, connected operational intelligence, and fleet management, which is expected to rapidly build connected applications across manufacturing companies.

Technological progression such as smart sensors, cloud computing, and virtual reality & augmented reality drives the global IoT in manufacturing market. Further, rise in demand for real-time asset monitoring, facility management, and better packaging and shipping preparation help the key players to offer enhanced IoT services in manufacturing sector. However, inadequate IT infrastructure and lack of awareness among small & medium enterprises (SMEs) about the benefits of IoT implementation are expected to hinder the IoT in manufacturing market growth. Introduction to cloud-based services and demand for remote equipment management are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities during forecast period to the IoT in manufacturing market.

The global IoT in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and geography. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Based on application, it is categorized into predictive maintenance, asset performance management, quality management, cognitive process & operations management, supply chain management, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS

Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP SE, Software AG, Texas Instruments, Zebra Technologies are few key players operating in the global IoT in manufacturing market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global IoT in manufacturing market are performed to understand current market scenario.

The report includes in-depth analysis of the market, outlining the possible drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

It highlights the top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the IoT in manufacturing market.

Key players are identified with their market strategies such as product launch, merger & acquisition, partnerships, and others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

Services

BY APPLICATION

Predictive Maintenance

Asset Performance Management

Quality Management

Cognitive Process & Operations Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the IoT in Manufacturing Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

