DevOps Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Key Players Analysis, Share Estimation and 2027 Regional Segmentation

DevOps provide systematic approach of automated tasks with open & flexible tools to deliver continuous improvement in the business processes. DevOps solutions provides extended services on multiple applications including software development & testing, continuous delivery, application management, fast forward product innovation, and others to the enterprises.

It helps to automate complex IT processes by delivering high-end benefits to the users with reduced cost and continuous process improvement. In the recent years, applications related to integrated processes set-up have given rise to DevOps implementation among the end users from both public & private sector.

The factors that drive the DevOps market are increase in adoption of process automated software by several end users including SMEs and large enterprises, due to low cost of process automation set-up and maintenance services. In addition, enhancement in operational effectiveness and demand for automated business processes implementation among enterprises from various sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, retail, manufacturing, and others are expected to fuel the DevOps market growth during the forecast period. However, technology integration with existing process and high cost of initial installment are anticipated to hamper the DevOps market growth.

The global DevOps market is segmented on basis of solution, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on solution, it is classified into monitoring & performance management, lifecycle management, analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development. On the basis of deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into small medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country level analysis for each region.

Some of the significant players in the DevOps market profiled in the report are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, EMC Corporation, VersionOne, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Google, Inc., and CA Technologies. All these key players are involved in various strategic developments, such as partnerships, product portfolio expansions, collaborations, and others to increase their market penetration in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of DevOps market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

Holistic approach of segmentation is carried out through in-depth market study and discussions with several industry expertise globally.

The report highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the global DevOps market.

Key players positioning is derived with thorough consideration of their industry penetration, product expansion, and strategic developments in the recent years.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

DevOps Market Key Segments

By Solution

Monitoring & Performance Management

Lifecycle Management

Analytics

Delivery & Operations Management

Testing & Development

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By End User

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the DevOps Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

