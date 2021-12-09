Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 9, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;11;82%;84%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;27;20;NNW;8;54%;0%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with sunshine;16;5;Clouds and sun;15;7;ENE;10;74%;6%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;14;W;20;66%;65%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;5;2;A bit of rain;4;3;W;15;92%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-7;A little a.m. snow;-5;-13;NNE;12;71%;81%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;16;7;Abundant sunshine;15;6;W;11;45%;57%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very cold;-17;-21;Mostly sunny, cold;-10;-13;SSE;13;91%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;36;21;Hot with some sun;37;23;SE;10;30%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;15;A couple of showers;16;11;SW;18;66%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Humid with a shower;25;18;Cloudy;25;18;ESE;9;66%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;20;7;Plenty of sun;20;7;NW;17;55%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;24;Showers around;32;23;SE;10;69%;72%;3

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;27;17;Nice with some sun;26;19;E;12;69%;34%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;33;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;ENE;8;56%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;9;Windy with a shower;18;8;NW;32;60%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;5;-1;Mainly cloudy, mild;9;-1;S;10;49%;26%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny, windy;8;1;A couple of showers;4;2;SE;5;92%;87%;0

Berlin, Germany;A few flurries;0;-2;Cloudy and chilly;2;-4;SE;7;89%;27%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;11;A little rain;19;11;SW;9;74%;92%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;NE;7;62%;83%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Chilly with wet snow;1;-2;Mainly cloudy;0;-2;ESE;12;93%;30%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;6;2;Occasional rain;5;3;WNW;25;74%;96%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;6;2;A couple of showers;14;2;SW;15;68%;96%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of snow;3;-1;Cloudy;3;-1;SSW;5;83%;42%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;24;20;E;12;67%;14%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;20;A t-storm or two;29;19;NNE;10;52%;93%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;17;5;Sunny and beautiful;18;6;NW;8;66%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Nice with some sun;24;13;NNE;15;45%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly cloudy;23;16;WSW;14;71%;27%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;29;20;A couple of showers;29;20;NE;6;62%;85%;6

Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;NNE;11;75%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy this morning;6;1;Cloudy, p.m. rain;6;4;SSW;16;89%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;24;ESE;8;74%;43%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with flurries;2;0;Low clouds may break;2;1;SW;6;89%;66%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;22;High clouds;28;22;N;17;59%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sun;26;18;Clouds breaking;27;6;WNW;17;51%;22%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;31;23;A morning shower;32;24;ENE;16;69%;83%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;22;10;Hazy sunshine;22;9;W;9;67%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy;12;-2;A little snow;1;-7;WNW;19;36%;81%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast;29;19;Hazy sun;29;17;NW;10;66%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;SSE;7;78%;97%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;9;2;Mostly cloudy;6;3;WSW;24;83%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;16;2;Sunny and pleasant;16;3;NNE;10;25%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;12;Mostly cloudy;18;13;W;28;71%;4%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Warmer with hazy sun;26;17;SE;6;70%;5%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;30;18;Sunshine, pleasant;29;19;E;12;26%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;20;Sunny and nice;30;20;ESE;16;61%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds and cold;-5;-7;Cloudy and windy;-2;-3;ESE;31;89%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Variable cloudiness;31;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;NW;9;54%;9%;6

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and delightful;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;18;E;12;64%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;27;22;Breezy;27;22;ENE;24;68%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;Some sun, a shower;28;21;ESE;9;63%;83%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;21;6;Hazy sunshine;21;5;N;8;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;9;Turning out cloudy;17;11;SW;12;64%;81%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;14;74%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;SE;10;57%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;25;15;Turning cloudy;25;16;E;10;63%;85%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;16;-4;Sunny and mild;16;-2;SSW;7;17%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;29;14;Hazy sun;28;12;NE;17;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;6;Plenty of sun;20;6;SW;6;50%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;33;20;N;20;33%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;3;2;A couple of showers;8;6;SE;16;85%;93%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray shower;32;24;N;11;57%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;7;71%;91%;9

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;28;22;Hazy sunshine;29;19;NE;7;62%;4%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;33;24;Thunderstorms;34;24;SE;6;75%;95%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;13;5;A little a.m. rain;14;4;WNW;11;70%;95%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;SW;9;73%;8%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;20;17;Mostly cloudy;20;18;SSE;12;76%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;13;A couple of showers;17;13;NNW;12;76%;86%;1

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;8;5;Periods of sun;7;2;W;22;73%;12%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A little rain;13;7;Mostly sunny, cool;15;6;NNW;7;66%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;Humid with some sun;30;26;S;12;79%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Breezy and milder;13;8;A passing shower;15;6;WNW;22;67%;81%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;26;A downpour;30;26;NE;13;74%;99%;2

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;NE;6;87%;90%;2

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;ENE;10;58%;14%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few showers;18;12;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;S;22;59%;28%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;8;Sunny and nice;24;9;NW;7;36%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;Sunshine, pleasant;27;22;ENE;12;75%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;-5;-5;Morning snow showers;3;2;ESE;19;90%;97%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;ENE;22;57%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;Nice with some sun;25;17;E;17;60%;27%;8

Montreal, Canada;Low clouds;-4;-7;A little a.m. snow;1;-1;NE;6;75%;80%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and frigid;-12;-18;Frigid with clearing;-16;-16;ESE;10;90%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;25;NNE;13;51%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;A little a.m. rain;24;15;NE;19;67%;82%;8

New York, United States;Sun, some clouds;6;3;Mostly cloudy;10;8;S;10;56%;67%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;20;11;ENE;11;62%;5%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds and cold;-19;-20;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-12;SSW;17;83%;73%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, milder;16;7;Clearing;15;5;S;8;63%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-1;-4;A bit of snow;-1;-3;N;8;80%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-5;-9;Cloudy;3;-1;E;10;85%;76%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Some sun;30;26;E;14;70%;61%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;NW;15;70%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;ESE;9;85%;89%;3

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;7;4;A couple of showers;7;3;WNW;20;60%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy and cooler;32;19;Cooler;23;18;SW;18;58%;5%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Clearing;30;23;N;14;58%;5%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;31;24;Showers around;31;24;N;23;79%;94%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sun;33;18;Partly sunny;32;19;SE;9;53%;11%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Squalls this morning;1;-1;Low clouds;2;-4;SSE;9;78%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and cooler;5;3;A shower in the a.m.;10;1;NW;8;81%;55%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;12;Periods of rain;18;13;ENE;12;77%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;18;9;E;8;80%;7%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;E;14;66%;94%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;3;-5;Colder;-3;-3;E;9;70%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Very cold;-9;-10;A few flurries;2;1;ESE;24;87%;91%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;27;19;NE;12;64%;60%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;27;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;NE;9;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;13;1;Periods of rain;11;4;SW;9;79%;100%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;-10;-18;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-13;SE;13;81%;25%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;14;6;Plenty of sun;13;6;N;9;61%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A thunderstorm;28;16;ENE;20;59%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;29;25;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;19;73%;94%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;N;10;78%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;23;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;ENE;9;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;15;Sunny and nice;26;13;SW;14;46%;13%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Periods of sun;31;22;N;18;71%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;14;11;A couple of showers;15;9;NNW;11;91%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;6;3;A few p.m. showers;7;5;S;14;83%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;11;2;A morning shower;12;2;WNW;5;86%;55%;2

Shanghai, China;Mild with some sun;17;9;Mild with some sun;16;9;ESE;9;69%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNW;18;72%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;3;0;Rainy times;6;-2;S;12;85%;96%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;A shower in places;29;24;ENE;21;69%;92%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;1;-1;A little snow;2;-2;SE;11;92%;92%;0

Sydney, Australia;Morning rain;23;16;Showers around;21;15;SW;25;60%;82%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Winds subsiding;25;19;Breezy in the a.m.;24;19;E;21;68%;27%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Frigid;-11;-12;Cloudy, not as cold;-4;-5;SE;19;90%;70%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;15;3;Sunshine and mild;16;4;ENE;8;35%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;13;5;Mostly sunny, mild;13;2;N;12;67%;15%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny, mild;17;6;NNE;10;32%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Periods of sun;19;12;Partly sunny;23;15;E;8;54%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;18;8;Cooler with rain;12;7;ESE;12;73%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing and milder;14;6;Increasing clouds;12;5;NNW;13;63%;5%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;1;0;Cloudy and milder;6;4;ENE;11;83%;86%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with hazy sun;18;11;Sunny;18;12;SW;20;47%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Rain and drizzle;17;10;W;21;73%;99%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;-7;-20;Cloudy and colder;-10;-27;SW;12;77%;30%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;5;2;Rain and snow;6;5;SSE;10;74%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Chilly with snow;2;-2;Low clouds breaking;1;-1;S;14;71%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;32;17;Warm with sunshine;31;16;W;6;52%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cold with some sun;-6;-6;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;ESE;20;93%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;-1;-2;Cloudy;2;-3;NNE;12;92%;37%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;21;17;An afternoon shower;21;18;NNW;12;80%;80%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;WNW;7;54%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;7;-1;Clouds and sun;7;-3;NE;3;70%;18%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-09 22:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers
Taiwan announces COVID vaccination requirements for many workers