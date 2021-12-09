Humidity to increase in Taipei and east of country on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Humidity will increase in Taipei and the eastern side of the country on Friday (Dec. 10), ushering in cloudy skies and occasional showers.

Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said that elsewhere partly clear skies can be expected on Friday, CNA reported. Temperature-wise, Lin said lows of about 15-19 degrees Celsius are expected across the country Friday.

Temperatures will be lower in flat areas along the coast or near mountainous areas. Highs could reach 21-24 C in northern Taiwan and the country’s eastern side, while highs of 25-27 C are expected in central and southern Taiwan.

The meteorologist reminded people in central and southern Taiwan to be mindful of the big temperature difference between day and night.

The northeast monsoon is expected to strengthen on Sunday night (Dec. 12) and continue to affect the weather through Tuesday (Dec. 14), bringing short scattered showers to Taipei and the eastern side of the country.

Meanwhile, central and southern Taiwan will not be affected much, CNA cited Lin as saying. The weak, cold air that comes with the northeasterly winds will lower temperatures in the north and northeast, with lows estimated to be about 15 C in northern Taiwan, 16 C in Taipei, and highs of 20-21 C in northern Taiwan, per CNA.