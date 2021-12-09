Freeze Drying Equipment Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Freeze Drying Equipment Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global freeze drying equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.11 Billion by 2026 according to a new study. The report “Freeze Drying Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Freeze drying is the effective way of drying various heat sensitive, unstable and aqueous products. Lyophilization is used in pharmaceuticals manufacturing in the healthcare industry. Freeze drying process is used to conserve the decay of food materials by slowing down the decomposition process. This process preserves the quality, taste and texture of wide range of products. This is the reason for its wide usage in food processing industry and healthcare industry.

The rapidly growing food processing industry is expected to be one of the major reasons for the augment in demand for freeze drying equipment over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the growth of freeze-drying equipment market over the forecast period. Rise in awareness pertaining to various benefits such as enhanced efficiency with regards to air drying and desiccant drying associated with these products is also anticipated to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. The rapidly growing urbanization coupled with increasing consumption of preserved foods is also anticipated to fuel the growth of freeze-drying equipment market. Various companies in the market have adopted mergers and acquisitions as a key developmental strategy.



Industrial freezers hold a major share in the global market. This is mainly due to its usage in various industrial areas because of its high efficiency. Pharmaceuticals and food processing industries are anticipated to hold a massive share in the global showcase. However, the food processing segment is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period. This equipment are widely used in pharmaceutical industry to store and stable the drugs and also to preserve biologicals such as viruses & bacteria, proteins, enzymes, and penicillin.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness exponential growth in demand for freeze drying equipment market over the forecast period. There has been increase in awareness activities pertaining to benefits associated with the usage of freeze drying equipment amongst the industries in this region. This in turn, has led to augment in demand for this equipment in the recent years, thus fueling the growth of the market. In addition to this, North America and Europe are expected to also contribute a major share in the global market owing to the existence of leather tanneries. Hence, the market size is anticipated to witness significant growth in these regions.

The key leading players in the market include Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd, GEA Group, Labconco Corporation, Azbil Corporation, EYELA, Harvest Right, Millrock Technology, Inc., SP Scientific, Yamato Scientific America Inc., Z-SC1 Corp., Mechatech Systems Ltd., OctoFrost Group and USIFROID among others. These key market players are continuously focusing on R&D activities in order to gain major market share. In addition to this, the key market players in have adopted the strategy of signing agreements with other small players so as to geographically increase the visibility of their products.

The freeze drying equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Freeze Drying Equipment Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Bench Top Freeze Dryers

Laboratory Freeze Dryers

Mobile Freeze Dryers

General Purpose Freeze Dryers

Industrial Freeze Dryers

Others

Freeze Drying Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Food Processing

Surgical Procedures

Others

Freeze Drying Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

