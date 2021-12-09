Global Platinum Based Cancer Drugs Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Covid-19 Outbreaks, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Global Platinum Based Cancer Drugs Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global platinum based Cancer drugs market size is expected to reach USD 1,814.1 Million by 2026 according to a new study. The report “Global Platinum Based Cancer Drugs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Drug Type (Cisplatin, Oxaliplatin, Carboplatin, Other), Application (Colorectal, Ovarian, Lung, & Other Cancer); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026″gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global Platinum Based Cancer Drugs Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Drugs based on platinum have become a major component of cancer therapy; about half of all patients undergoing chemotherapy receive a platinum drug. The widespread use of platinum agents in cancer treatment started with Barnett Rosenberg’s discovery of cisplatin’s antineoplastic activity in the 1960s.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the instances of new cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. Nevertheless, the major limitations of this industry worldwide are the drug-related side effects and resistance growth. Recent developments in platinum based cancer drugs include the development of analog platinum drugs such as platinum carrier molecule complexes to boost targeted concentration of drugs in cancer tumor. This increasing number of cancer instances is expected to drive the growth of the global platinum cancer drug market during the forecast period.



The platinum based cancer drugs market can be categorized in terms of product type as oxaliplatin, cisplatin, carboplatin, and others. Cisplatin is the most commonly used for treating certain malignancies. It is particularly effective in testicular cancer and is intravenously administered. Carboplatin, a derivative of cisplatin, is used to treat multiple cancers like ovaries, lungs, brains, and so on. Cisplatin’s segment maintained the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Based on application, the global market is divided into ovarian, lung, testicular, colorectal, and other cancer. The lung cancer segment dominated the market in 2018 due to the high incidence among the world’s population.

Due to enhanced disease prevalence, enhanced awareness, increased per capita income, and enhanced health care infrastructure, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the largest CAGR. North America dominated the global market in 2018 due to the high incidence of cancer in the region, developments in these drugs and recent FDA approvals. United States is the world’s largest drug market. This has led to the dominance of North America in the global platinum cancer drug market. The U.S. pharmaceutical industry is the largest domestic market in the world. It is the world’s biggest continental pharmaceutical market together with Canada and Mexico. More than 45 percent of the worldwide pharmaceutical industry is held by the United States alone. This share was valued at approximately $446 Million in 2016. Many of the top worldwide firms are from the U.S. In 2016, six out of the top 10 firms were based on sheer pharmaceutical income from the United States.

Major players in the platinum cancer drug market include Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Ask-Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Guizhou YiBai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SK Chemicals, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Debiopharm Group, and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The Platinum Based Cancer Drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug type, application type, and region

Platinum Based Cancer Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Cisplatin

Oxaliplatin

Carboplatin

Other

Platinum Based Cancer Drugs Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Colorectal Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Other

Platinum Based Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Israel

UAE

