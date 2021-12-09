Gout Therapeutics Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Gout Therapeutics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global gout therapeutics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 9,815.6 million by 2026, according to a new market report published . The report Gout Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends & Analysis Report, By Drug Class (Urate-Lowering Agents, Corticosteroids, Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs], Colchicine); By Disease Condition (Chronic Gout, Acute Gout); By Region, Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026 provides in depth analysis of the current and future market trends.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Gout Therapeutics Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The incidence of gout has witnessed continual growth over the past years. It is majorly caused by uncontrolled metabolic disorder and high level of uric acid in the body. U.S. region is observed to have a high prevalence of gout owing to lifestyle issues such as high alcohol intake, obesity, and smoking resulting in the inflammatory disorder. Attributed to these factors along with the adoption of innovative treatments and increased understanding about arthritic conditions, the market in North America region is observed to be the dominant market across all regions during 2018. While, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to rising healthcare expenditure among the developing economies and significant investments by key players in this region.

As per the severity of gout condition recommendations of medications and therapies are made to the respective patients. Multiple pharmaceutical companies have consistently increased the R&D investments to come up with further effective medications. The market for therapeutics of acute and chronic gout has witnessed significant growth over the past years and is expected to continue its growth trend. Although both segments are anticipated to grow, chronic gout segment presently holds major market share.

NSAIDs, corticosteroids are among the approved drugs for treating gout condition and are available for purchase over the counter. These drugs are observed to be greatly effective in treating mild gout conditions and are expected to have significant impact on driving the growth in global gout therapeutics market. Moreover, rising preference for combination therapies due to benefits such as speeding up the treatment process, reduction in side effects is also another factor enhancing the market growth.

Some of the key players in this market are AstraZeneca, Horizon Pharma plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., JW Pharmaceutical, Selecta Biosciences, Inc., and Grunenthal Group. Companies are also increasingly having their focus on regenerative medicines which is further expected to contribute in the growth of gout therapeutics market.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global Gout Therapeutics Market on the basis of Drug Class, Disease Condition and region:

Gout Therapeutics by Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Topical Hemostats

Corticosteroids

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs [NSAIDs]

Colchicine

Gout Therapeutics by Disease Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Chronic Gout

Acute Gout

Gout Therapeutics – Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Israel

South Africa

