Genomics in Cancer Care Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2025

Report Ocean presents a new report on Genomics in Cancer Care Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global genomics in cancer care market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019 to 2025 . The report ?Genomics in Cancer Care Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Product type (Consumables, Instruments, Services); By Technology, By Application; By End Use; and By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2025′ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Genomics in Cancer Care Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In 2018, by product type, instrument segment captures the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the global market.

The market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cancer patients globally, and rising demand for diagnostic coupled with the availability of cost effective and technologically advanced technology. Additionally, awareness and growing preference for personalized medicines is also influencing the market growth. Moreover, continuous investment on research and developments by the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies would also fuel the market growth.

Product segment is further sub-segmented into consumables and reagents, instruments, and services. Instruments market holds the major share in the market owning to the rapid technological advancements, and continuous efforts by the manufacturers for providing digitalization in the instruments for its easy use. While consumables and reagents hold second largest position for market followed by the service sub segment.

Based on technology, the market is segmented as genome sequencing, PCR, microarray nucleic acid extraction and purification. Genome sequencing holds the major market share in 2017, and would continue to experience growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the effective and precise diagnosis results, and rising awareness for its use in cancer diagnosis. Moreover, advantages like growing demand for cost-effective technologies, and flexibility in this technique would also influence the growth of genome sequencing market.

On the basis of application, the market is further segmented as diagnostics, personalized medicines, drug discovery, and Research. This application is majorly used for diagnosis of cancer. Diagnostics holds the largest market share which is majorly attributed to the growing number of cancer patients worldwide.

Research institute is the largest segment as an end user for the market, and would hold dominating position during the forecast period. The growth of genomics market in cancer care is primarily driven by the need for accurate screening techniques that gives to the point diagnosis of cancer.



Geographically, North America holds a dominating position in the global genomics in cancer care market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of refined research & development infrastructure for the researchers, large pool of patients suffering from cancer, and high healthcare expenditure by the individuals. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to reach remarkable growth owning to the increased penetration rate of these technologies and improving research and development expenditure by the biopharma industries.



The leading companies operating in this industry include Agilent Technologies, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Cancer Genetic Inc., Bio-Rad Labs, Pacific Bio-science, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, PerkinElmer, and Luminex.



Key Findings from the study suggest technology available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements that will reduce the efforts and provide with accurate diagnosis of cancer. The leading companies while developing new technologies considers the factors such as increasing awareness for the use of this technology, and reaching the untapped market. North America is presumed to dominate the global market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the genomics in cancer care market on the basis of product type, technology, application, end user and region:

Genomics in Cancer Care Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Consumables

Instruments

Service

Genomics in Cancer Care Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Gene Sequencing

PCR

Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Genomics in Cancer Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Diagnostics

Personalized Medicines

Drug Delivery

Research

Genomics in Cancer Care Product End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Academic Research

Genomics in Cancer Care Product Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

