Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Size 2021 Industry Share, COVID-19 Impact, Development Strategy, Global Trend, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2025

Report Ocean presents a new report on Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global continuous glucose monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,325.9 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2019 to 2025 . The report ?Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Components type (Transmitters & Receivers, Sensor, Insulin Pumps), By end users (Hospitals, Homecare Diagnostics, Others); By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2025′ provides insights on the current market scenario and the prospects.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

In 2018, by segment type sensors capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue and hold major share in the market. Regionally, North America accounted for the major share in the wearable medical device market.

The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of diabetes globally and increased calling for glucose level testing instantly. Moreover, this innovative technology allowing quick access for analyzing blood glucose level that will stimulate the entire industry. Additionally, increasing awareness for the use of these devices in the developing countries would also propel CGM market in coming years. Furthermore, rising need for the diagnosis of hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic conditions in an individual, and increasing opportunities in the developing countries with the increasing need of research and development by the key players also support the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies and expensive systems would hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Dexcom Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic plc., Novo Nordisk, Abbott Laboratories, Animas Corporation, Ypsomed AG., Bayer AG, Insulet Corporation, and Sensonic Corporation.

Key Findings from the study suggest CGM available in the market are continuously concentrating on the technological advancements. The leading companies while developing new systems focusing on the ease of the operation for the patients without hospital staff interventions. Regionally, North America is presumed to dominate the global continuous glucose monitoring market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

global continuous glucose monitoring market on the basis of component type, end user and region:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Transmitters & Receivers

Sensors

Insulin Pumps

Continuous Glucose Monitoring End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Hospitals

Homecare Diagnostics

Others

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

