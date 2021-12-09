Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market is anticipated to reach over USD 2.61 billion by 2026 .In 2017, the orthopedic treatment dominated the global Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Blood Glucose Monitoring Device Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The increasing need for home care diagnosis and real time data by the end users to primarily drive the blood glucose monitoring device market during the forecast period. These devices have potential market due to the rising technology advancements in this industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the major supporting factor for this market growth is the number of populations suffering from diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately there were direct deaths if 1.6 million in 2015, and this number is attributed to rise by 2030 making diabetes the 7th leading cause of death globally.

Furthermore, the changing life style of the people, and rising preference to the sedentary life style to also support the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness, limited use of these devices, and no proper reimbursements regulation by the government would impede the market growth during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Increasing demand, rising patient awareness for proper self-diagnosis methods, which saves the time, money, and provides accurate real-time data about the patient health. Also, decreasing cost & time of treatment, and continuous research and development in the same field to also boost the market growth in coming years. While, Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring device market is supposed to the fastest growing market during forecast period.

The key players operating in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Device market include Abbott Laboratories, Terumo Corporation, ARKRAY Inc., Medtronic Plc., Acon Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Sanofi, Bayer AG, Ypsomed AG. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

