Surgical Dressing Market Report – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2021-2025

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surgical Dressing Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The Global Surgical Dressing Market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. This traction in the market is due to the increase in different types of surgeries such as organ transplant surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and other surgeries.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Surgical Dressing Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Along with the increased surgeries, the increasing implementation of the Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in both developed and developing nations have benefitted this market. These ASCs carry out different surgeries such as urology, orthopedics, reconstructive and gastro intestinal related surgeries, which demand surgical dressing products.

The major driving factor for this market is the increase in the cardiovascular diseases due to changing lifestyles. It is estimated that by 2020 the cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) would account majorly for health issues of people in the developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, in the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, in developed countries such as US and other major countries from Europe, majority of the people suffer from CVDs. This surge is pushing the market for Surgical Dressings.

The another key driver for this market is the increased disease burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and the resultant surgeries for the treatment or management of the disease. It was estimated by the American Heart Association (AHA) that 92.1 million adults in the U.S. would suffer from at least one type of CVD by 2017.

The surgical dressing market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global surgical dressing market is segmented into Primary and secondary dressings, among this, primary dressing market is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017.

On the basis of application, there are various applications for surgical dressings and the application type segment is further broken down into Diabetes based surgeries, Ulcers Surgeries, Burns Surgeries, Transplant Surgeries, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) based surgeries, and others. The CVD based surgeries is the fastest growing segment with a growth rate followed by the transplant surgeries and diabetes related surgeries.

Surgical dressings market is further categorized into by end-user which include hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory centers, specialty clinics and others. It is estimated that the hospital segment has the largest market share during the forecast period, however, the ambulatory centers is growing with the highest growth rate. The major reason for this traction is due to the increasing adoption of ambulatory centers in the developed and developing regions.

The major players in the surgical dressing market include companies such as 3M, Smith & Nephew, Advancis Medical, Medline Industries, BSN Medical, ConvaTec, Acelity, Medtronic, Alliqua Biomedical, Coloplast, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

