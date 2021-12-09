Sepsis Diagnostics Market Dynamics with Top Players, Development Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Sepsis Diagnostics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. Sepsis Diagnostics Market is anticipated to reach over USD 1033.02 Million by 2026.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Sepsis is a type of fatal organ dysfunction ailment rises when the body responses to an infection to its own organs and tissues and organs. This disorder can be triggered due to the weakened immune system, kidney or liver disease, chronic illness such as cancer, and severe wounds. Sepsis can be of two types septic shock in which there are the indications of severe sepsis including a low blood pressure and another is severe sepsis when there’s organ failure.

The high occurrence of people suffering sepsis and the demand for appropriate diagnosis and treatment is anticipated to bolster the demand for the sepsis diagnostics market. In addition, rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HIA) are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections primarily include surgical site and urinary tract infections, which result in sepsis. According to the World Health Organizations (WHO), 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed economies. This, in turn, demands proper diagnosis, further bolstering the market growth. On the other hand, pneumonia is also a significant driving factor for the high demand of sepsis diagnostics market as it is one of the major causes of septic shock.

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of products, technology, pathogen, testing type, and geography. On the basis of products, the global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is segmented into Instruments, Blood Culture Media, and Assay Kits and Reagents. In 2017, the blood culture media was projected to be the major market sharing segment during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness mode of the test is the primary reason for the major market share. In addition, due to the lower cost, the blood culture method is also considered as the gold standard method. On the basis of technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, and Flow Cytometry. The microbiology segment was estimated to be the dominating segment due to the fact that it permits the identification and quantitative detection of microbes for sepsis diagnosis through the application of culture media tests. On the basis of the pathogen, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Bacterial Sepsis and Fungal Sepsis. The bacterial sepsis id further categorized into, gram-positive bacteria and gram-negative bacteria. In 2017, the bacterial sepsis segment is anticipated to dominate the segment. This is due to the patients suffering from the blood poisoning disease is a generally considered as a casualty of bacterial infection. On the basis of test type, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into Laboratory Testing and PoC Testing. In 2017, the laboratory testing type is estimated to dominate the market.

Some major key players in global Sepsis Diagnostics Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Bruker Corporation, and Nanosphere, Inc. among others.

