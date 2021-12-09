Ultrasound Devices Market Current Growth 2021, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Gross Margin, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Ultrasound Devices Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The ultrasound devices market is anticipated to reach over USD 12,556 million by 2026. In terms of revenue, the diagnostic devices segment dominated the global market. Geographically, North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market's future growth.

The rapidly increasing geriatric population with several chronic diseases and the lower cost and relative safety of ultrasound devices are together boosting the market growth. Increasing awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis coupled with government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness among the masses regarding breast cancer, regular check-up during pregnancy and other health related issue are boosting the market growth. Several technological advancements such as enhancing image quality and increasing portability has made ultrasound devices accessible to a larger user base. Also, several private and public institutions are investing in research and development in the field of ultrasound imaging. Improving healthcare facilities and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries is further fuelling the market growth. However, stringent FDA regulations and lack of trained professionals have limited the market penetration of this technology. Furthermore, several developing countries prohibit the use of ultrasound for gender determination which in turn impedes that industry growth. Identification of newer fields of application and untapped markets in developing countries would provide several opportunities for growth in the near future.

North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2017 and is expected to head the global market during the analysis period. The large patient pool, favorable reimbursement policies, well-defined government and healthcare policies, widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring and healthcare services drive the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving medical facilities, increasing disposable income and rapidly increasing patient pool in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The types of ultrasound devices include diagnostic and interventional devices. In 2017, the diagnostic devices segment accounted for the highest market share owing to government initiatives to carry out routine check-ups and increasing adoption of fetal health monitoring. The improving medical facilitates and increasing demand due to rising number of patients, especially in developing countries, supports the market growth in this sector.

The key players profiled in this report include Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, SonaCare Medical, Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote S.p.A. Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation and Mindray Medical International Limited among others. These companies have adopted new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

