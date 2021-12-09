eClinical Solutions Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on eClinical Solutions Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global eClinical solutions market is anticipated to reach over USD 12,985 million by 2026. In 2017, the CTMS segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global eClinical solutions market.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Government organizations across the globe have implemented stringent guidelines to obtain error-free authentic clinical data due to the burgeoning number of clinical data research. EClinical data software facilitates processing of real-time data entries. Moreover, the need to process massive amount of data in the least possible time increases the adoption of these solutions.

The governments of various countries across the globe have sanctioned funds to promote clinical research of novels drugs. Increase in incidence of diseases across the globe has enforced government agencies to expedite the process of drug approval. The adoption of clinical data management systems has increased in the recent years to process the queueing molecules in the development phase of clinical research.

Technological advancements in eClinical software such as use of cloud computing to secure the data and improve accessibility across remote locations are expected to boost the market growth. Cloud based solution software dominated the global market in 2017, owing to the ease of delivery and convenience of upgrading to advanced versions. This segment has been gaining traction in the recent years, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Several pharmaceutical organizations have deployed eClinical solution software to comply with the norms of the regulatory bodies for processing clinical data without errors and without any scope for manipulation. According to the ALCOA standard, the use of electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) is essential in clinical trials, as these use smartphones, tablets, and personal computers to allow patients, clinicians, and their caregivers to directly report outcomes, which ensure highly productive data for better understanding of patient experience and faster approval process.

Among end users, the CROs segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the ongoing trend of outsourcing clinical research operations to these third party organizations to save time and cost. As most of the drugs that have cleared Phase III clinical trials can be marketed under FDA norms with proper recommendations and guidelines through a new drug application (NDA), a majority of the drugs across the globe are in this phase of clinical research. Hence, most of the clinical data management systems were used for conducting phase III clinical trials.

The key players profiled in the report are Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solution, Inc., DataTrak International, Inc., CRF Health, OmniComm Systems, BioClinica Inc., eResearch Technology, eClinical Solutions, Inc., and PHT Corporation. The prominent players operating in the industry have adopted various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, product innovation and expansion, and R&D of innovative products.

