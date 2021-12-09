Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Key Players Analysis, Share Estimation and 2026 Regional Segmentation

Report Ocean presents a new report on Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The worldwide monoclonal antibodies market is anticipated to reach over USD 148.9 billion by 2026. In 2017, by indication, the cancer segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue; wherein fully-human monoclonal antibodies held a major share of the market. In terms of geography, North America accounted for the majority share in the global monoclonal antibodies market.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is mainly driven by an active pipeline, wherein many monoclonal antibodies are at the different stages of drug development. In addition, increased in research and development, favorable government policies and rising prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases supplement the market growth. The other factors that augment that market growth include the increasing the demand for personalized medicine and rising awareness among medical professional and patients about the latest medical therapies. Moreover, emerging targets such as central nervous system disorders, price correction and new delivery strategies for monoclonal antibodies provide opportunities for market growth in the near future.

Monoclonal antibodies constitute a major share of the pharmaceutical market with several monoclonal antibodies still in the pipeline. With over 30 monoclonal antibodies approved for use by regulatory authorities, many monoclonal antibodies are in the pipeline at the pre-clinical stage and various stages of clinical trials. Furthermore, availability of advanced technology for monoclonal antibodies production has egged on many other market players to develop their own pipelines. Also, in the last few years the patents of many monoclonal antibodies have expired thereby encouraging other pharmaceutical companies to undertake production of monoclonal antibodies.

There has been an increase in the research and development activities in the field of monoclonal antibodies. Several biomedical and technological advances in genetic engineering and next generation genome sequencing have fuelled the growth of the monoclonal antibody market. Also, multiple new targets have been identified during preclinical research, which has led to the development and production of newer monoclonal antibodies by using various cytotechnological methodologies. In addition to this, favorable government initiatives to enable cost-effective production of monoclonal antibodies would give impetus to the monoclonal antibodies market growth. Also, pre-defined guidelines by regulatory bodies would ensure the safe, effective and high quality manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies Recently, the European Commission approved the first biosimilar mAb Celltrion’s Truxima (biosimilar rituximab), thereby boding well for its potential approval in the U.S.

Personalized medicine is being redefined by monoclonal antibodies that are the cutting-edge form of immunotherapy. The surge in the demand for personalized medicine plays a crucial role in boosting the monoclonal antibodies market by giving an impetus to the development of personalized drug targets as every patient responds differently to different treatment regimens. Moreover, other factors such as specificity, homogeneity and relatively fewer adverse events that entail usage of personalized medicine contribute to significant market growth.

The widespread and rapidly increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases have resulted in the soaring demand of biological medicines, thereby augmenting the growth of monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore several other monoclonal antibodies used in treatment of deadly infections such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika viral disease are in various phases of clinical trials. Also, high spending power of patients in developed countries, increasing disposable incomes in developing countries and better healthcare facilities further facilitate market growth. Going forward, increasing awareness about the latest medical therapies among medical professional and patients, and increasing utilization of monoclonal antibodies in treatment regimens is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Based on indication, the global monoclonal antibodies market is segmented in to cancer, inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, transplant rejection, respiratory and infectious diseases. The cancer segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding patient pool, awareness about monoclonal antibodies among physicians and patients, improving medical facilities, high spending power in developed countries and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lily & Co., AstraZeneca, Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novo Nordisk A/S. The market players have adopted various strategies such as novel product development, new product release, and venture capital investments among others to establish a foothold in the market and increase their customer base.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

