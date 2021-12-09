Dermatology Drugs Market Report 2021: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dermatology Drugs Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2021-2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The market is anticipated to expand in both psoriasis and atopic dermatitis segments. The Unites States accounts for the higher share of the market as compared to the Europe and Japan. The highest market size is due to the increased adoption of high priced biologics. Despite the launch and availability of multiple biologics, only 10% of the patients have access to these treatments and the market continues to remain underpenetrated.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Dermatology Drugs Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Currently, the Dermatology Drugs market is highly fragmented but offer several commercial opportunities. There remains significant unmet need for safer and cost-effective treatment options. Psoriasis market was nearly USD 6 billion markets in 2016 due to the existing effective TNF alpha treatments. In Acne, retinoids and antibiotics are the mainstay treatments but what makes this indication lucrative is the promising candidates in the pipeline including Foamix’s FMX-101 and Dermira’s DRM-101.

The major segments which has been investigated in the global market from 2016-2022 are:

Market Analysis by Dermatology Key Indications

Market Analysis by Treatment Class/Marketed Drugs

Market Analysis by Regions

The Marketed Therapies undertaken in forecast from 2016-2022 are:

etanercept; Enbrel

infliximab; Remicade

adalimumab; Humira

ustekinumab; Stelara

secukinumab; Cosentyx

ixekizumab; Taltz

golimumab; Simponi

brodalumab; Siliq

guselkamab; Tremfya

Topical Drugs

Oral Antibiotics

The Major Indications in Dermatology Therapy area:

Atopic Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Acne

Rosacea

Leading Companies investigated in the Report are:

Allergan Plc

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Dermira Inc

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc

AnaptysBio, Inc

Revance Therapeutics

Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Novan, Inc

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Sanofi

Galderma

Leo Pharma

Roviant Sciences

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

