Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

The global OOB authentication market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and region. Depending on solution type, the market is classified into hardware OOB authentication and phone-based OOB authentication. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, payment card industry, government, healthcare, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players operating in the global OOB authentication market include CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

Hardware OOB authentication

Phone-based OOB authentication

BY END USER

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

