Multi-Cloud Management Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting Strategies, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Development Challenges, Top Countries Data and Forecast 2027

Multi-cloud is the use of two or more cloud computing systems at the same time in a sole heterogenous architecture. The deployment model used can be of private, public, or hybrid type or combination of any two or more. It is basically combination of best-suited solutions and services from different cloud vendors, which cater to the needs of an organization at the optimum level.

It offers redundancy in case of system failure; offers multiple options of services, applications, & workloads of individuals without conceding on one-size-fits-all solutions; minimizes risk of potential downtime, bandwidth problems, & outage issues; improves geo-presence of an organization; reduces costs; and avoids vendor lock-in. Multi-cloud management platforms or tools help enterprises to manage involved clouds as if they are a single entity. These management software & services reduce complexities of dealing with multiple clouds and offer enterprises an abstraction layer, also known as a single plane of glass which enables users to have a single user interface & a set of APIs to perform common tasks. Such tasks include auto-scaling, provisioning storage, computing, data movement, and management.

The primary factors that drive the growth in multi-cloud management market are uncertainty about single cloud reliability and growth in need to avoid vendor lock-ins. Other factors that fuel the growth include increase in need of process automation, growth in inclination of organizations toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty.

However, difficulty in management of multi-cloud system, lack of expertise available to handle multi-cloud management system, and the need to check compliance as different vendors are involved hamper the adoption of multi-cloud management systems. Nonetheless, considerable growth in adoption of hybrid & public cloud, availability of cloud brokerage services, and forward integration among independent service providers to offer SaaS services is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for multi-cloud management solution providers during the forecast period.

The global multi-cloud management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and region. As per component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further categorized into security and risk management, training and consulting, reporting and analytics, cloud automation, migration and integration, support and maintenance, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid cloud.

As per application, multi-cloud management market size is segregated into identity and policy management, compliance management, infrastructure and resource management, metering and billing, provisioning, lifecycle management, and others. Industry vertical segment is studied across banking, financial services, and insurance, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, public sector, energy & utilities, and other industry verticals. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Companies profiled in this report include BMC Software, VMWare, IBM, Accenture, CenturyLink, Cisco, Rightscale, Cloudyn, Jamcracker, and Citrix. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the global multi-cloud management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the multi-cloud management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the multi-cloud management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Multi-Cloud Management Market by Component

Software

Services

Security and Risk Management

Training and Consulting

Reporting and Analytics

Cloud Automation

Migration and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Multi-Cloud Management Market Application

Identity and Policy Management

Compliance Management

Infrastructure and Resource Management

Metering and Billing

Provisioning

Lifecycle Management

Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

