Business Analytics Software Market Size 2021, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Business analytics software conducts predictive analysis to derive decision-making inputs and insights through the application of statistical tools and methods in business performance data. It analyses business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of historical business performance data to obtain decisive insights for business planning.

A business analytics software helps an organization to optimize business operations and facilitates strategic decision-making. The outputs are mostly used by financial analysts, managers, security personnel, and key decision-makers of organizations. The demand for cloud-based business analytics software is increasing among small- & medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.

The growth of the business analytics software market is driven by increase in adoption of predictive analytics software by large & small organizations to gain strategic and competitive advantage over competitors. In addition, ability of business analytics software to deliver better & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner propel the growth of the market.

However, budget constraints in small- & medium-sized businesses to provide effective data warehousing and lack of skilled and proficient workforce limit the growth of this market. Conversely, emerging trends such as social media analytics & text analytics and increase in future need to gain insights for business planning are expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

The global business analytics software market is segmented on the basis of end user, deployment model, application. End user segment covered in this study include information and IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-demand/cloud and on premise. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global business analytics software market is dominated by key players such as Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global business analytics software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-demand/Cloud

On-premise

BY END-USER

IT & Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

BY APPLICATION

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

