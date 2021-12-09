Serious Games Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Serious game is a game-based initiative designed for training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred as serious as they are used by industries including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees.

The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforces the learning objective include story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game. Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers and enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, and accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in the daily activities.

Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, easy interaction, can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising, can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms, and extends retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.

The global serious games market is attributed to increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, growth in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes. In addition, inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and emergence of social networks is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global serious games market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.



The serious games market is segmented based on user type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into enterprises and consumers. As per application, the market is classified into advertising & marketing, simulation training, research & planning, human resources, and others. Based on industry vertical, the global serious games market is studied across healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, education, retail, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key players profiled in the report include BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

In-depth analysis of the global serious games market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the serious games market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the serious games market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By User Type



Enterprises

Consumers



By Application



Advertising & Marketing

Simulation Training

Research & Planning

Human resources

Others



By Industry Vertical



Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Government

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

