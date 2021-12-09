Intelligent Evacuation System Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Key Players Analysis, Share Estimation and 2027 Regional Segmentation

Intelligent evacuation system is a type of alert and response generation facility designed to enhance the safety level of individuals endangered due to the occurrence of an emergency situation. It facilitates a suitable and safe evacuation procedure. This system conducts orderly evacuation and notifies building and surrounding occupants of variety of changing event circumstances, such as fire situation, toxic incident, extreme weather condition, violence, and others. It generally consists of a set of hardware and software that enables automated response solution.

The global intelligent evacuation system market was valued at $504 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $775 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

The intelligent evacuation system market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for building automation and control system solutions, increase in application areas among end users, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. Moreover, constant development of the supportive regulatory structure fuels the demand for intelligent evacuation system products. In addition, increase in adoption of smart construction is expected to boost the intelligent evacuation system market growth in the coming years. However, high initial costs of implementation and dearth of trained professionals to implement the right solution for the specific needs among consumers hinders the growth of the market.

The global intelligent evacuation system market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. By type, the market is divided into voice evacuation system, mass notification system, and emergency lighting. On the basis of end-user, it is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the intelligent evacuation system market are Robert Bosch GmbH, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International Plc, Siemens AG, Legrand, ABB Group, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global intelligent evacuation system market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the intelligent evacuation system market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Intelligent Evacuation System Market Key Segments:

By Deployment

Voice Evacuation System

Mass Notification System

Emergency Lighting

By End Users

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the intelligent evacuation system market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

