Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) visited migrant workers who were being vaccinated against COVID-19 at Taipei Main Station on Thursday (Dec. 9), urging all migrants to get jabbed as soon as possible regardless of their legal status.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) set up a Moderna vaccination site at Taipei Main Station on Sunday (Dec. 5). Since then, numerous Taiwan nationals and foreigners have been vaccinated there.

Hsu told media the Ministry of Labor (MOL) has arranged translators to help foreigners at the station. She emphasized that her ministry is following the National Immigration Agency (NIA) and its “no reporting, no investigation and prosecution, and no fees” vaccination policy, CNA reported.

She emphasized that migrants that are unaccounted for can get vaccinated all over the country by presenting their residence permits, national health insurance cards, or passports. They do not have to worry about being reported, investigated, or arrested.

The CECC had previously guaranteed that migrant workers who overstay their visa will not face any problems getting vaccinated. However, migrant criminals will not receive the same treatment.

Government figures show 3,238 people received vaccinations at Taipei Main Station on Wednesday, of whom 60-70% were foreigners. In response, the number of translators has been increased from six to 18.

Hsu said 83.49% of migrant workers in Taiwan had received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 46.3% were fully vaccinated.

An Indonesian migrant who goes by the name "Mina" said she has worked in Taiwan for 11 years, per CNA. Posing for photos with other migrants she said she came from Taoyuan to get vaccinated at Taipei Main Station and praised the operation at the station.



