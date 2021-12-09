Functional Shots Market 2021: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Global Functional Shots Market is valued approximately at USD 417.31 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Global Functional Shots Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Functional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that provides some specific health benefits which keeps the body hydrated and provide overall nutrients. Increasing awareness for nutritional drinks, launch of beverages by market players with nutritional benefits and convenient packaging of the products are driving the market of functional shots towards growth. For instance, in 2020, Reeds Inc. launched two varieties of shots, Daily Ginger and Ginger Energize with main ingredients as ginger. Also, in 2019, Bolthouse Farms launched carrot-based functional shots which are designed to efficiently deliver a nutritional boost and address a large number of problems. Furthermore, rise in gym goer’s population is expected to increase the demand of functional shots. However, high cost of functional shots as compared to traditional drinks are expected to hamper the market growth during forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions taken into consideration in the regional analysis of global Functional Shots. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to some strategic movements from manufacturers such as product launch, mergers and acquisitions and others. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing millennial population and increasing awareness for energy drinks in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hardcell LLC

LXR Biotech, LLC

Hawaiian OLA

Kudu Energy LLC

AriZona Beverages USA

PepsiCo, Inc.

Royal Pacific Foods

Kuli Kuli, Inc.

Living Essentials Marketing, LLC

Eboost

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Energy

Immunity

Detox

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

