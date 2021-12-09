Cannabis Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Players with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2030

Global Cannabis market is valued at approximately USD 20.6 billion in 2020nd is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Cannabis Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2331

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth. Cannabis is a tall plant that is used as a medicine that is legalized for medicinal use with a stiff upright stem. Growing cannabis legalization, and increasing advancement in cannabis genetic growth and intellectual property is fueling the growth of the market. For example, in January 2018 the Australian government allowed the region’s cannabis growers to export medical cannabis and its products to the global market. Many countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Uruguay and others, have legalized the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes. The provinces of the United States, where cannabis has been widely legalized, include the adult population aged 50 years and over.

In addition, According to Cannabis Europa, by the end of 2020, France in Europe could catch up with Germany and the United Kingdom in the legalization of medical cannabis. However, the regulations pertaining to the usage of cannabis is varied from country to country, which may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Cannabis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational applications. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing awareness of CBD among citizens in the region.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2331

Major market player included in this report are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Terra Tech Corp.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

The Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Organigrams Holding Inc.

Maricann Group Inc.

Ecofibre Limited

Harvest Health and Recreation

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2331

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Flowers

Concentrates

Other

By Application:

Medical

Recreational

By compound:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-dominant

Balanced THC & CBD

Request Full Report@https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2331

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Ask for Discount@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2331

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Ask for Customization@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw2331

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com