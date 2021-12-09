Blood Purification Equipment Market Report – Recent Advancements, Product Expansion, Competitors Analysis, and Size Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Blood Purification Equipment Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 14.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Blood purification is a technique involved in pulling blood out from patient’s body into a device or an equipment to eliminate impurities and pump it back into the patient’s body. As such, blood purification has a considerable role in various kidney and blood-related disorders, the market is expected to gain a significant traction during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of diabetes and immune disorders, along with the surging advancements in blood purification techniques are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetic Federation, globally, the number of adults with diabetes was about 415 million in 2015, and this number is projected to grow to almost 578 million by 2030. Similarly, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of diabetes among people was increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. While, chronic kidney disease affected 753 million people in 2016 worldwide, comprising 336 million males and 417 million females. In 2015, it resulted in 1.2 million deaths which is up from 409,000 in 1990. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of the products, and health safety risks pertaining to the blood purification techniques are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Blood Purification Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in awareness concerning blood purification technique among patients, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and other blood-related diseases, along with the growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Blood Purification Equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Infomed SA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Nikkiso Co, ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Healthwell Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

SWS Medical Group

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Kaneka Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Portable

Stationery

By Indication:

Sepsis

Renal Diseases

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

