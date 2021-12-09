Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market 2021: Top Players, Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis, Sales Revenue and Expansion Strategies by 2030

Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market is valued approximately at USD 38.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Nicotine Replacement Therapy is a treatment by which the craving for nicotine reduces, which helps people stop smoking and habits of chewing tobacco. The therapy uses products which has low doses of nicotine and do not contain toxins found in smoke. Government initiatives towards eliminating smoking habits, increase in number of people undergoing nicotine replacement therapies, insurance regulations, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions by big market players are influencing market positively. In January 2017, British American Tobacco acquired 57.8% stakes in Reynolds American Inc. and makes it a wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco. Also, in April 2020, US FDA authorized the marketing and distribution of a product developed by Philip Morris Products S.A., known as IQOS Tobacco Heating System, that is an electronic device which burn prefilled tobacco sticks to generate aerosols. However, ban on e-cigarettes in countries like India, Brazil, Mexico and others impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increasing awareness among people regarding harmful effects of smoking on body is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Nicotine Replacement Therapy market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in habit of cigarette smoking among adults and high availability of products of nicotine replacement therapy. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high competition among tobacco companies and increasing demand for such products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nicotine Replacement Therapy market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cipla Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

GLENMARK

Fertin Pharma

Philip Morris Products S.A.

British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

Imperial Brands

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

McNeil AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Nicotine Replacement Therapy

– Inhalers

– Gum

– Transdermal Patches

– Sublingual Tablets

– Lozenges

– Others

E-cigarettes

Heat-not-burn tobacco products

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

