Automated Guided Vehicle Market Demand Analysis and Projected Huge Growth by 2027

Astute Analytica’s recent study on the Automated Guided Vehicle Market provides a comprehensive review of the industry from 2021-2027.

In 2020, the global Automated Guided Vehicle Market valued at US$ 2,931.8 Mn. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

This report includes an assessment of different factors that fuel the market’s expansion. The market is transformed by trends, restraints, and drivers both positively and negatively as they affect the market. Additionally, this section provides a scope of the market by segment and application, which can potentially influence it in the future. This detailed information was compiled by analyzing current trends and historical milestones.

In the report, a detailed assessment of the restraints can be compared to their drivers and could be used to plan strategic activities. To grasp and benefit from the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market, that need to understand the factors that impede the growth of the market. In addition, market experts’ opinions were taken into consideration to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

An in-depth analysis is given of overall Automated Guided Vehicle Market growth prospects in this market study covering both the global and regional markets. The study also sheds light on the complete competitive landscape of the global Automated Guided Vehicle Market. In addition, the report provides a dashboard overview of leading companies regarding their marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

It is important to consider a variety of factors when researching the market, from demographics and business cycles to microeconomic impacts specific to each country, the study found that market paradigms have evolved in terms of competitive advantage of regions and therefore major players’ competitive landscape. Analysis of downstream demand and administration of upstream raw materials and equipment. In addition to providing key statistics on the state of the industry, this research also provides key guidance and direction for companies and individual market participants.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

Health problems have been reported in nearly every country due to the Covid-19 virus that was discovered in December. It has been declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization. Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is already having a significant global impact on the keyword market, and this trend will continue into 2021. There have been more than 40 declarations of states of emergency because of Covid-19. The result has been canceled flights, travel bans, restaurants closing, events restricted, business confidence declining, and uncertainty about the future.

Regional Analysis: The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

A total of five regions were covered in the report: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In this report, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil are examined at the country level. The regional and country-level analyses in this report demonstrate the dynamic nature of some segments of the market, and how they differ from others.

Key Players: The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

In this report, an overview is provided of some of the market’s most prominent players. The purpose of this study is to explore the importance of collaboration at competitive levels in foreign markets.

The prominent players in the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market are:

Balyo

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

E&K Automation Gmbh

Elettric80 S.P.A.

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Invia Robotics Inc.

Kmh Fleet Solutions

Kollmorgen

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International, Inc.

Scott.

Seegrid Corporation

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Toyota Industries Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market

The global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is segmented based on By Product Type, By Battery Type, By Navigation Technology, By Application, By End-user Industry.

By Product Type

Tow-Vehicles

Unit Load Carriers

Pallet Trucks

Assembly Line Vehicles

Forklift Vehicles

Others

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-based Battery

Others

By Navigation Technology

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Optical Tape Guidance

Vision Guidance

Others

By Application

Logistics and Warehousing Transportation Cold Storage Wholesale & Distribution Others

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading and Unloading

Raw Material Handling

Others

By End-user Industry

Manufacturing Sector Automotive Electronics Pharmaceuticals FMCG Others

Wholesale and Distribution Sector E-commerce Retail Chains/Conveyance Stores Grocery Stores

Hotels and Restaurants

