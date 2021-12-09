Breast Lesion Localization Methods Share and Size 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on global healthcare market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global breast lesion localization methods market is estimated to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2026 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2018 to 2026 as per a new study published by Report Ocean. The report ‘Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market Size by Type (Wire Localization Biopsy, Radioisotope Localization (Radio-Guided Occult Lesion Localization, and Radioactive Seed Localization), Magnetic Tracer, and Others); and by Regions Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides a deep dive analysis and estimates the future trends.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global healthcare market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The abnormal changes in breast cells due to injuries or problems is stated as breast lesion. Benign breast disease promotes the growth of tumors in non-cancerous areas wherein there is a rapid growth of breast cells forming lumps inside the breasts. However, on the other hand malignant lesions grow hysterically and are dangerous since they can be fatal. There is no particular age limit for this condition to occur in women however it is seen commonly during the reproductive years and majority of the complaints are from the women between the age group of 40 to 69 years old. The investigative analysis of this disease can be done by both physical examinations, studying patient’s medical history and by using ultrasound, mammography, MRI and through tissue sampling. If the examination evaluates that the growth is malignant then it is needed to execute lesion surgical treatment. Lesion localization devices are used to perform treatments on these ailments. The selection of ideal localization approach is additionally an essential choice as it is taken by medical professionals relying on the variety of elements consisting of efficiency, mean localization time, convenience of usage, expense of surgical treatment, security, and age of individual.

Rising instances of breast cancer across the globe is one of the major factors driving the overall breast lesion localization method market. According to American Institute for Cancer Research, there were 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018 with Belgium and Luxembourg to have most of the cases followed by Netherlands and France. Canada and U.S. also have a higher occurrences of breast cancer with approximately 84 among 100,000 individuals. This has made the governments of different countries to introduce compensation policies for diagnosis of mammary gland cancer, pre-surgical examinations, biopsy and other options of treatments. Due to increased breast cancer occurrences and rising awareness among the people have helped the market to grow globally thereby implementing breast lesion localization procedures.

Wire localization biopsy, commonly known as wire guided biopsy or needle localization, is estimated to control the breast lesion localization methods market in 2018. This was majorly due to its increased usage by medical practitioners, growing implementation in hospitals and cancer diagnostic centers. Magnetic tracers on the other hand is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing segments within this market as there has been a significant adoption of new technology such as magnetic sentinel node and occult lesion localization (MagSNOLL) over traditional methods such as wire localization. Radioisotope seed localization on the other hand is taken into consideration as one of the most favored approach among all radioisotope localization techniques because of its advantages such as simplicity of localization couple of weeks prior to the excision surgical procedure as well as minimal demand for re-operation. Early device adoption and a paradigm shift from traditional to scientifically advanced treatment procedures and products, the North American region is predicted to lead the market in 2018. This is followed by Asia Pacific region which is expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing medical infrastructure, rise in the spending capacity of the people from countries such as India and China, growing awareness about breast cancer and large target population.

Some major key players in this industry include Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Cook Medical, Cianna Medical, CP Medical, Inc., C.R. BARD, Inc., STERYLAB, and SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH among others.

Report Ocean has segmented the global Breast Lesion Localization Methods market on the basis of type and region:

Breast Lesion Localization Methods By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

Wire Localization Biopsy

Radioisotope Localization

Radio-Guided Occult Lesion Localization

Radioactive Seed Localization

Magnetic Tracer

Others

Breast Lesion Localization Methods By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

