Delivery Robot Market Share, Size, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Organization Size, Growth, Company Analysis

A new report from Astute Analytica examines the Delivery Robot Market for the period 2021-2027, providing a comprehensive review of the industry. An in-depth review of the Delivery Robot Market is provided, considering all the major trends and the market dynamics. Additionally, the Delivery Robot Market report offers key market statistics, including market size, key trends, and growth prospects for key market players.

In 2020, the global Delivery Robot Market is valued at US$ 13.6 Mn. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

In this report, market key trends are discussed such as technological advancement and increased competition. Additionally, identify any new technology or arising needs. Also included are five basic forces that could influence the competitive environment: whether new entrants threaten the industry, whether suppliers have bargaining power, whether buyers have bargaining power, and if substitute products or services are available.

Several companies, regions, and industries from around the world are compared along with their locations and applications. Additionally, the study will facilitate new market participants’ ability to evaluate the potential of the market. Additionally, the review examines products, trends, and opportunities that are expected to impact this market over the forecast period. The upcoming Delivery Robot Market is predicted to show significant growth potential, according to a market trend analysis.

Covid-19 Impact on the global Delivery Robot Market

The Covid-19 virus was discovered in December and has caused health problems in nearly every country. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency. A significant global impact is already being felt by Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the Delivery Robot Market, and this impact will continue into 2021. The Covid-19 outbreak has caused a state of emergency declarations in more than 40 countries. As a result, flights have been canceled, travel bans are in effect, restaurants have closed, events are restricted, business confidence is decreasing, and uncertainty about the future.

Regional Analysis: The Global Delivery Robot Market

The report consists of regions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. This report analyzes major economies at the country level for the United States, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil. Various segments of the market in this report are dynamic and differentiate from other segments in a variety of ways, which is demonstrated by the regional and country-level analyses contained herein.

Key Players: The Global Delivery Robot Market

This report provides an overview of some of the leading market players. This study explores the importance of collaboration on the market at competitive levels.

The prominent players in the Global Delivery Robot Market are:

The major companies operating in the global indoor delivery robots market are (ST Engineering Aethon, Inc.) Aethon(US), Effidence(France), Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd(China)., Pudu Technology Inc(China)., Rice Robotics Ltd(China)., and other prominent players.

Key companies identified in the global outdoor delivery robot market are Amazon Scout (Seattle), Alibaba DAMO(China), ANYbotics AG (ANYmal)(Switzerland), BoxBot (Toyota), CATRobotics (Marble+Caterpillar), and other prominent players.

Aim of the Report: The Global Delivery Robot Market

The global Delivery Robot Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Robot Type, Operations, Payload, Application, and Industry.

By Component

Hardware GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Control Systems Chassis and Motors Batteries Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software Robotic Operating System Cybersecurity Solutions

Services Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

4 Wheel

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

50-100 Kgs

> 100 Kgs

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo and Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response and Search & Rescue

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

