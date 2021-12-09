Japan semiconductor wiring company sets up new plant in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Tanaka Denshi Kogyo (Tanaka), a subsidiary of Tanaka Holding, is planning to build a new factory in Taiwan’s southern city of Kaohsiung.

The Tanaka plant should be fully operational within the first half of next year, according to an EET Asia report.

The plant will make high-performance palladium-coated copper wires (PCC wires), a common component in computing. PCC wires connect semiconductors to lead electrodes in various devices.

Previously, bonding wires were typically made of gold. However, in recent years with the explosion in the variety of chip-based gadgets, PCC wires have emerged as a more feasible, cheaper alternative.

The Japanese company plans to ramp up production of PCC wires by about 50% by 2025, as demand for semiconductors booms. The Kaohsiung plant is critical to Tanaka reaching this new increased output.

Tanaka’s first operation in Taiwan was a PCC wire factory that it opened a decade ago in Taoyuan City. It set up a technical support facility in Kaohsiung not long after.

Bonding wires are an important, if somewhat overlooked, peripheral material in the chipmaking industry. Tanaka aims to bolster a steady supply of the product as the global market experiences ongoing shocks from the chip shortage first triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.